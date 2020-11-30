By Femi Folaranmi, Yenagoa

The People’s Democratic Party (PDP) on Monday launched a blistering attack on the President Muhammadu Buhari led All Progressive Congress (APC), declaring that Nigeria is ‘gradually falling apart’ under his watch.

The National Chairman of Nigeria’s main opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, speaking during the party’s campaign rally for Bayelsa West and Central senatorial district bye-election held at Sagbama and Peace Park Yenagoa, said only the PDP can rescue the country from the hands of the APC.

According to him the only way Nigerians can help to rescue the country is to voter in competent and credible people into the National Assembly.

Secondus, who expressed optimism that his party would win all the bye-elections slated for Saturday December 5, warned the APC government against deployment of soldiers to suppress votes of the electorate who are tired of the lies and propaganda of the ruling party.

‘Today, as we stand here to speak to you, Nigeria is fast becoming a failed state. The only rescue is to put quality people in the National Assembly who can go there to make laws in defence of the people,’ Secondus said.

‘Everywhere has broken down. Security and economy are breaking down. The Government of APC has failed. You can imagine a bag of rice that was N18,000 is now N30,000 and the Dollar which was exchanging for between N180 and N230 is now N500.

‘I can tell you that this is a most trying period for our nation. The country is gradually falling apart. We believe in a United Nigeria, we in the PDP will rescue the country from the grip of APC. Charity must begin from home. You must come out to vote. We are going to win Lagos East, we are going to win in Plateau, we are going to win in Cross River and we are also going to win in Imo.

‘Finally, I want to advise our Commander-in-Chief that the country is falling apart. He should not make things worse because if he denies the people their votes, he will make the situation worse.’

Also speaking, the PDP senatorial candidate, Chief Dickson, said that his APC counterpart, Chief Peremobowei Ebebi, was part of a prevailing arrangement on zoning in the senatorial district.

Chief Dickson, who said that Ebebi could not be trusted, urged his teeming supporters to give a gift to the PDP by making Ebebi to lose at his unit, ward and community come December 5.

The Governor of the State, Douye Diri, said that the courts had shown that the PDP would always present qualified candidates as against their APC counterparts.

Governor Diri said that the PDP Administration which built the Ecumenical Centre under Chief Dickson would always triumph having done very well in developing the State.

He added that the only option open to the APC whose candidate have been disqualified by the court was to attempt to move into a mushroom party to participate in the election.