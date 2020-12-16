From Paul Orude Bauchi

National Chairman of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) Prince Uche Secondus has said that the recent killing of farmers in Borno State and abduction of students in Katsina are signs that Nigeria is in deep crisis, saying the Muhammad Buhari’s administration has failed the nation.

Secondus made the observation in Bauchi on Wednesday when he flagged off the dualisation of two federal roads from Giwo Academy to Abubakaer Tafawa Balewa International Airport and Awalah Roundabout to Bauchi State University by the PDP led administration of Governor Bal Mohammed of Bauchi State.

“Today is one day that we are looking for at a moment of sorrow and grief because Nigeria is undergoing serious distress,” the PDP National Chairman who was in company with the National Working Committee for the road flag off, lamented.

Secondus, who was joined for the flag off ceremony by the Governor of Sokoto State Honourable Aminu Tambuwal called for a minutes silence for the murder of farmers in Borno.

He prayed for the release of the abducted Katsina students, saying “We want back our boys from Katsina State. I am sure Buhari will want them back”

He called on Nigerians to reject the ruling All Progressives Congress APC saying they have ran out of ideas on how to govern the country while insecurity threatened the people.

The PDP governors are making impacts in their states saying the Bauchi Governor was an exception as he was putting smiles in the faces of his people at a time insecurity was threatening the existence of the country.

“You all knew how he performed well as FCT minister and now he is putting smiles on people face in terms of massive transformation.

“We congratulate the governor and his teeming supporters because he has made us proud, and all the PDP governors are proud of him

“We have been told of how the roads were completed within 100 days in Bauchi and these ones we are flagging off will have huge impact because it will raise standard of living and bring massive transformation to the state capital,” the PDP National Chairman said.

“These roads projects show that Governor Mohammed believes in the people and has fulfilled his promise and we salute his courage and this is how leaders should behave.

“Power when given comes from God and with power you must show humility and you have demonstrated that you are for Bauchi’s interest. You are the servant of the people and have demonstrated that Bauchi is seeing that you are one person that will bring all the prmises and more to the people.

“When these roads are completed, I believe tht in the north east Bauchi will take its roper place of the centre of business activity and be a hub where international flights will be received”

In his remarks, Tambuwal, who is the Chairman PDP Governors Forum, while also flagging off the daulisation of Sam Nujoma Road from Dogon Yaro to Zaranda Hotel and reconstruction of Adamu Jumba road, said the roads would be life touching and lifesaving.

“The Awalah Roundabout area is hugely populated and on this roads are campuses of the state university. The road will ease traffic and create ease of movement and doing businesses,” the Sokoto Governor said.

On the other roads, Tambuwal stated, the Adamu Jumba , would change the outlook of the GRA being the single detour to Governemnt House

Tambuwal commended Mohammed for the milestone road projects saying he has left an indelible mark of performance.

Governor Bala Mohammed disclosed that the sum of N13 billion was earmarked for the design and consytruction of the four roads.

He said the road projects in the state capital were being done under the Urban Renewal Projects of the administration.

He lamented that the state capital was far behind in terms of infrastrurucral development compared to other sgtate capitals created along with it in 1976 and new state capitals that were crated in the 1990s

“I will not be caught in blame games of why Bauchi State capital is stagnated. I go with the dictum that action speaks louder than words. We embark on plans to drive development of the state hence we introduced the urban renewal project as a process of change to target current and future needs to meet our development needs to catch up with our contemporaries,” he said