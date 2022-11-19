From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Members of Integrity Governors (also known as G-5) have declared that Nigeria is in turmoil and needs credible leadership to lead the country out of its plethora of challenges.

Chairman of G-5 governors and Benue State governor, Samuel Ortom, spoke at the Rivers PDP governorship campaign flag-off in Port Harcourt on Saturday.

Ortom disclosed that he was the first governor from the North to support the call for a southern president irrespective of political affiliation, for equity and justice.

“And that is the right thing to do. We are Nigerians and we must ensure that all of us work together. That is what I believe in.”

He further said that Wike was the right person to unite and bring equity, fairness and justice to Nigerians.

“And after the presidential election, we talked about the issue of running mate. It was not done because of enemies of progress.”

He noted that PDP has refused to work with the reconciliation mechanism to bring the party members together.

He urged Rivers PDP to work with governor Wike, adding that very soon, the G-5 governors would decide on the next step to take.

“Nigeria today, is in turmoil. It is only when we choose the best that will help us to take out all the challenges that we have today, whether security, economy, social and in every other sphere of life that will help us to redeem our image.”

He expressed optimism that, in 2023, Nigeria would be redeemed- security, prosperity, and social life and Nigerians would be happy.

“I want to assure you that we would remain committed to rescuing Nigeria through integrity, equity, fairness and justice. Anything outside that, five of us are not there.”

Chairman of G-5, Samuel Ortom, who described Wike as the leader of the group, commended him for showing outstanding leadership qualities.

Speaking, Governor Wike declared that PDP would not lose the election in all the G-5 governors’ states, reiterating that the members of the Integrity governors would maintain the stance.

Governor Wike vowed that Rivers State would never support any presidential candidate with sectional interest, saying all citizens have equal rights.

“These are Integrity governors, those who want to rescue Nigeria. Those who tell you the truth. The truth is bitter.”

“Nigeria is for all of us. No matter where you come from in this country, you are entitled to be president of Nigeria.

Speaking further, Governor Wike said that any presidential candidate who said he was interested in restructuring should start with his party.

He attacked the party’s National Chairman, Iyorchia Ayu, stressing that he was corrupt to lead Rivers to the campaign.

‘I challenge Ayu, Ayu is corrupt and Ayu cannot lead me to any campaign. Ayu you cannot lead Rivers State to the campaign. You cannot fight Rivers and go free. You cannot fight Nigeria and go free.

“Any person whether you are a governor, challenge me to a debate. We are integrity governors. I want anybody to challenge me.”

Governor Wike advised Rivers PDP supporters to be wary of candidates without integrity who said they want to govern the state.

On Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) contesting in Rivers State, Wike reiterated: “I told Peter Obi that if you’re coming here for the campaign, as a former governor, I will give you vehicles, I will give you security. I am entitled to do that.”

Former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, in his message, urged PDP to come to terms with the G-5 governors for reconciliation before it would be too late for the party.