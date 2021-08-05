From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

Chairman, Board of Trustees (BoT), North Central Peoples’ Forum (NCPF), General Jeremiah Useni, has said despite the formation of different socio-political platforms in the country, Nigeria will still remain indivisible.

Useni made the disclosure at the official inauguration of the National Executive Committee of the forum in Abuja, yesterday.

He insisted that the platforms are created to be used as a medium to draw the attention of the Federal Government to the different challenges faced by the zones.

He said: “It is a fact and political reality that Nigeria has been sub-divided into six recognisable geo-political zones for administrative convenience before the advent of the present democratic dispensation.

“The existence of the administrative sub-division has led to the group affinity and solidarity among the states in a geo-political zones.

“Consequently, every zone now has a common platform where they meet to discuss their strengths and weaknesses with a view to propounding solutions and promoting progress and development of the zone.”

Useni, therefore stressed that the North Central zone would continue to support the context of indivisible Nigeria, saying: “NCPF will promote, defend and strengthen the North Central unity and interests of the people in the context of indivisible Nigeria and to contribute in the safeguarding its territorial integrity.”

NCPF Chairman, Gabriel Yakubu Aduku, said the forum would create a voice through which most of the challenges ravaging the zone would be addressed.

