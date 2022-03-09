From Okey Sampson, Umuahia

Former President Olusegun Obasanjo has described Nigeria as a mere country and not a nation. He said the leadership of the country was yet to build a nation out of the country called Nigeria.

Obasanjo made this known in Umuahia, Abia State during prize/award presentation to winners of the 2021 schools debate competition organized by Vision Africa (an NGO) in collaboration with the Abia State Ministry of Education.

The former president said Nigeria would only attain nationhood when there is fairness, justice, equality and inclusiveness in the running of the affairs of the country.

“What we need as a country, is nation building; we have not built a nation and we will not do this unless there’s fairness, justice, equality and inclusiveness in the running of the affairs of the country.

“If we need that at the national and continental levels, we also need to have it at the family and community levels”.

Obasanjo said for Nigeria to have the factors and attributes to become a nation, they must trickle down to the states.

While commending the students who took part in the competition for their excellent outing, the former president said one of the things one needs to succeed in life is communication.

“One of the things we need to have in life for success is communication.

“If you have good ideas, you should be able to communicate to achieve your goal”.

Dissecting the theme of the debate, Obasanjo said human security was the best form of security as it encompasses all forms of security, including military.

Governor Okezie Ikpeazu said the theme of the debate was germine since it was aimed to catch them young.

Represented by the secretary to the state government (SSG), Chris Ezem, Ikpeazu described Obasanjo as a true nationalist, a bridge builder who has tremendous love for the people of Abia State.

Ikpeazu thanked Bishop Onuoha for his vision and promised that Abia Government would continue to partner with him for the development of the state.

Earlier, president of Vision Africa, Bishop Sunday Onuoha said the essence of the schools debate was to broaden and sharpen the spoken English language proficiency of secondary schools.

Bishop Onuoha said it would also empower the schools with awards and as well educate and enlighten the audience.

He said since the competition began 11 years ago, 235 schools have participated, but that this year’s was unique as it was the first time public school came within the first to third bracket.

The secretary general of Ohaneze, Okey Emuhay who led the apex Igbo group that accompanied Obasanjo to the event, described the former president of lover of Ndigbo.

He commended Bishop Onuoha for all his efforts in promoting education in the state and beyond.

Obasanjo, who was earlier slated to pay condolence visits to the families of the first Nigeria military head of state, Major General JTU Aguiyi-Ironsi and former Premier of Eastern Region, Dr. Michael Okpara, had on his entourage, chieftains of Ohaneze.