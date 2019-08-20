Chief Superintendent of the Nigeria civil defense crop (NSCDC), Osun state Command Mr. Ekigwe Uchenna said that the Federal Government was doing everything possible to improve the nation’s security architecture to ensure the protection of lives and property.

According to him, security is everyone’s business. Despite the repeated attacks by Boko haram on security agents, civilians, humanitarian works have continued for years.

We are in total disagreement with the assumption of the collapse of security in the country. Though many Nigerian have lamented the security situation with dozens of people killed. According to him,

“We also have to fight poverty, unemployment and other causes that might lead people to crime and equally, create opportunities to convert this tragedy to prosperity,’’ he said.

No doubt, many are disturbed by how Nigeria is confronted by multiple security challenges, notably the resilient Boko Haram Islamist insurgency in the northeast, long-running discontent and militancy in the Niger Delta, increasing violence between herders and farming communities spreading from the central belt southward, and separatist, southward, and separatist, Biafra agitation in the Igbo southeast.

Reportedly violence, particularly Boko Haram insurgency, has displaced more than two million people, and has created a massive humanitarian crisis, and prompted the rise of civilian vigilante self-defense groups that pose new policy dilemmas and possible security risks.

Ekigwe also said that the security agency has recorded great success in the fight against insecurity and will continue to make sure all citizens of the country have emancipation in all form.