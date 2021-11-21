As a minister of God and a stakeholder in the Nigeria project and as prophets have a duty to warn the people, nations, against danger and as God grants them access to divine confidentialities of nations, thus, I have this wake up call message for our nation – Nigeria – in the state of slumber.

Really, God is processing Nigeria for greatness, despite the socio-political and economic crises Nigeria and Nigerians are passing through.

Some countries cannot withstand the process Nigeria is presently going through as they would have broken up, but because Nigeria’s destiny is greater, hence, the price we are paying is more. One is deeply concerned about the state of the nation and evil activities in our society, especially the rising unemployment rate, degeneration of social vices, mindless killings, kidnappings, inflation, security challenges, Fulani herders, high poverty incidence, low productivity rate, among others. So, this is the time for radical decisions by the Federal Government and other stakeholders.

Nigerians should not stop hoping because there was no hopeless situation in the country as it is only when the people lose hope that their situation becomes hopeless. Nigeria is suffering from self-induced poverty brought upon the people by successive leadership, which never had the care of the people at heart.

It is regrettable that despite the abundant natural and human resources, many infrastructural facilities have broken down – power supply not stable, roads across the country are in terrible shape, hospitals not fully equipped, unemployment is on the increase and the totality is as a result of bad leadership.

Until Nigerians begin to genuinely walk in the way of the Lord, the country would continue to experience diverse upheavals on the political, economic and social areas. It is very painful and shameful that most Nigerians merely pretend to love God, noting that the actions of many in the country are ungodly, thus it is highly lamentable that corruption had totally enveloped the nation.

I want to urge the leaders and the followers to always reverence God and heed to the prophetic messages from men of God, also, men of God should always pray for the nation’s leaders, so that they will be able to surmount every obstacle on the way and lead well… and that the difficult situations facing the country demanded a lot of sacrifice from the collective efforts of both the leaders and the led.

I want to enjoin all political functionaries to shun self-agenda and pursue God’s agenda by executing people’s oriented programmes and projects that are visible, tangible, durable and available, rather than vague and flimsy propaganda.

• Prophet Timothy Abass Arabambi, Assistant General Evangelist, C.A.C worldwide & G/O, C.A.C Reformation Land (Ile-Atunse), writes from Ibadan.

