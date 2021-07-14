The Minister of Youth and Sports Development, Sunday Dare has again congratulated the Nigerian male basketball team, D’Tigers on their second straight Pre-Tokyo Olympics friendly win against World number four, Argentina on Monday.

D’Tigers beat the Argentine team by a 23-point margin (94-71) to record their second major upset in three days.

“Our players showed up for business and took care of business. Their performance in just these two games signposts the future of basketball in Nigeria. I salute and commend their patriotism and the courage and confidence they have brought to the game. You continue to make Nigeria proud,’’ said the Minister.

D’Tigers had earlier on Sunday morning defeated Team USA 90-87 to become the first African nation to achieve such an incredible feat. The team will take on Australia in their final tune up game this morning before jetting out to Tokyo for the Olympics.

Breaking News, Nigerians can now work in Nigeria and get paid in US Dollars, click hereto apply today.