From Desmond Mgboh, Kanio

Executive Vice Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Nigeria Communications Commission, Prof Umar Garba Dambatta yesterday declared that that the stage was set for the roll out of the 5th Generation Mobile Network (5G) in Nigeria.

He dropped this hint at a capacity building workshop for media practitioners in Kano State, explaining that a mock auction would take place on Friday while the real auction would be held on Monday, December 13, 2021.

According to him, three companies among them MTN Nigeria and Airtel Network Limited have successfully submitted their bids for the auction as at 29th, November, 2021 while adding that it is expected that the two slots to be auctioned will be picked up at the end of the exercise.

He observed that Nigeria’s 5G plan has the objectives of ensuring an efficient assignment of spectrum, creating an enabling environment for investment in the telecom industry and ensuring effective deployment of 5G to cover major urban cities by 2025.

He added that its successful and timely deployment was crucial for national development given that it would result in enhanced broadband, ultra reliable low latency and greater speed even as he stressed that the new mobile network would facilitate several emerging technologies, including Internet Obtains and machine to machine communications, among others

The media, he held therefore, has a critical role to play in the entire deployment exercise by ensuring proper and adequate reportage of the programs and activities of the Commission as it rolls out the 5th Generation Mobile Network.

