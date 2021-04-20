By Livinus Ukah

Nigeria is ‘shaky-shaky.’ What makes it not shake is no longer there; the opinions, the ideologies are failing. They no longer have synergy to energize Nigeria. Is Nigeria looking for a new ideology to revitalize it? Oh no! From the common opinions of the masses, Nigeria should go! Since the declaration of Oduduwa Republic, you can hear an explosive noise; noise of freedom not apatriotic one yet.Nigeria is beginning to know that we are no longer in the same boat. In Nigeria, merit has been sacrificed on the altar of mediocrity that is why Nigeria is not moving well. The problem of power is still in the north but they don’t know how to use that power effectively. Power is to be used to govern effectively but when it is used selfishly, it becomes powerless and not meaningful to any citizen aspiring to forge ahead in the international world.

Power is not money. It is not being in charge of the whole country; Nigeria. It is the ability to galvanize the country for effective development. Power should not be prioritized but performance and impact on lives. Look at the appointments in Nigeria. They are also lopsided appointments. People who are not qualified fill the positions. They are there and lack confidence in themselves. Many can’t even write or speak well to communicate but know how to grab money. A certain section of the country is given some appointments and job allocations but will not talk about others. You can now see the current political unevenness and yet Nigeria clings to one.

Everybody looks forward to when things will be better. You cannot challenge the status quo otherwise you become a rebel to be flushed out. People come together to see the affairs of their country and work harder towards improving it not allowing it to be politically stagnant. That is what we are witnessing now. When it cannot be repaired it becomes “shaky-shaky” and people begin to opt out for another unprepared country.

The north has got all they needed. Up till now they want to extend to other small struggling states. They are adding to the confusion of Nigeria. People form states to work and harmonize activities. They create states that would be economically viable not just tribal states. Nigeria has not formed equal states. The South-East has been there until providence reminded Nigerians that it was good to form another state like Ebony. There are many non-viable states in other regions that can’t stand on their own. These non-viable states created, are among the problems Nigeria is facing. Their inability to manage their states makes them dependent on the federal government. They depend solely on Federal allocations while there are lots of illegal mining and other exploitations of other natural resources without government’s knowledge in their areas. They pay cringing civility to the government for not being on their own to develop like others. They continue to sing the praises of the government even when they are not doing well.

Universities, Polytechnics and Colleges of Education abound all over the country with the aim of helping the country develop her own technology but still there is no principle of organization and courage to wait for the results. We always have short-term policies that cannot lead to sustainable developments. Many states have tried to move themselves very far but some other states are envious of them.

The north has vast areas of land. Why are they trying to deny others the benefits of using their own little lands? What is the anthropology behind this naivety and meanness? Nigerians are showing signs that they can no longer live in a volatile insecure country that is pulling apart. The next is to blow up. How long will they be managing instead of concluding amicably? The north has emotional hang-ups over Nigeria breaking up but the most important thing is what we can handover to the future Nigerians.

Are we handing over the history of the rich Nigerians who have taken over Nigeria and have left the poor maimed for life? The children of the politicians will always continue to enrich themselves with the ill-gotten wealth from their parents while the poor continue to struggle in everlasting poverty created by the reckless politicians. This is the country we are going to forget about if we work hard for a better nation.

People have expressed their views on Nigeria and the north is still holding Nigeria too tight and protective as if it is fragile which it is. They have ruled Nigeria for several years and should have used it to develop their areas. Heads ofGovernments of all cadres both military and civilian came from there yet they remain desperate to hold onto power. Would they feel lonely if they give it up to other regions? Today power is grabbed and not contested. Is it that some sections of the country see leadership as their birth right or that they are the most qualified to rule? Now why is Nigeria afraid to share in order to grow? What brings unity and continued existence of any nation is when every citizen or tribe is given equal rights to participate in leadership and decision making activities. Once there is marginalization or any form of injustice an angel can become a devil and ask for liberation. Is the problem of the north not being on the same thought level with other sections of the country based on cultural, political and religious affiliations? Do they see others as slaves that have no say?This is the time for us to tell ourselves the truth if we sincerely want to live together in peace.

When you listen to many youths on the streets you will find out that they are fed up with the situation of Nigeria. They have nothing doing and believe that the government has no plans for them. This has pushed them into various crimes but when they manage to go out of the country, they excel greatly.

There is always a mishmash of ideas in Nigerian politics. Even the politicians are confused by jumping from one party to another for self-benefits and at the end they are disappointed.Even in the midst of various agitations for self-determination from several regions, many of the people from these regions still want and pray for a united Nigeria but the events of each day break their hearts and make them to reconsider. At this critical shaky-shaky state of Nigeria, our leaders are supposed to know and implement non-discriminatory policies and make sure that various sections of the country are brought together and given hope to remain patriotic and be proud of Nigeria. However in the midst of everything, the divisive elements in government keep widening these cracks that can make our Nation to collapse.

Very Rev. Msgr. Ukah is a Catholic Priest, author and a Social Justice and Peace Advocate