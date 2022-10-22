From Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Nigeria’s former Minister of defense Retired General Theophilus Danjuma on Saturday said that Nigeria is under siege and urge the people to explore the same sources of weapons of the invaders to also arm and defend themselves.

Danjuma said this on Saturday in Wukari local government area of Taraba state during the presentation of Staff of Office to the new Aku Uka His Majesty Manu Ishaku Adda Ali Matakhitswen 1of Wukari kingdom.

The elder statesman who congratulated the first Class Monarch on his ascension of the thrown of his forefathers urge him to unit the people so as to present a common and united force that will help to defend themselves against invaders who are bent on taking over the people’s lands.

“I congratulate you for ascending the thrown of your forefathers. It is my prayer that you live long. May God bless you with good health and wisdom to rule your citizens with justice and impartiality. May He help you to rule your people with the duty to defending and protecting our land. We are surrounded by people who do not wish us well and want to take our land. The defense of our land is your responsibility and so you must provide us the needed leadership.

“Our country is under siege by armed bandits. When a few years ago I warned that the armed forces are either not capable or unwilling to protect us and that we must defend ourselves, the first denial came from the defense ministry who set up a kangaroo panel and invited me to come and testify. I did not go. They wrote the report which said that I was only speculating and there was no evidence. Now there is evidence, the whole country is overrun and this foreign invaders are not even Muslims. A lot of the casualties are Muslims. They were allowed to come into the country by our government.

“As a soldier, the best defense is attack. Right now, we are all seating ducks. These people are armed to the teeth with weapons of mass destruction but we don’t have them. We have the numbers and the land belongs to us. They are trying to colonize us and take over our lands. Your majesty, you must unite our people to defend themselves.

“I will not give you arms. Find out how the people who have it got it and use the same means to acquire arms and defend yourselves. These beautiful land called Nigeria is been brought to ruin by absolutely useless criminals. How do they get here? We know some of them may even be here. My prayer is that God almighty that has given us this land will give us the courage to face this enemy and chase them out. This we must do, otherwise Nigeria is finished” he said.

He congratulated the state governor Darius Ishaku on his national honors conferred on him by the President and pledged to continue playing his role as the Abonta of Wukari (Minister of defense of Wukari Kingdom).

Our correspondent reports that the state governor Darius Ishaku gave the staff of office to two first Class Chiefs in the state His Majesty the Gara of Donga and the Aku Uka of Wukari on Thursday and Saturday respectively.