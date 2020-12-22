From Aidoghie Paulinus, Abuja

The Federal Government of Nigeria and the Government of Jamaica have launched the inaugural direct flight to both countries.

The Spokesperson, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ferdinand Nwonye, disclosed the development in a statement issued in Abuja.

Nwonye said the move was part of the activities to commemorate the 50 years of good bilateral relations between the Federal Republic of Nigeria and the Republic of Jamaica.

‘An inaugural direct flight, Air Peace, departed from Lagos and has landed in Montego Bay, on Monday, 21 December 2020,’ Nwonye said.

Nwonye further disclosed that aboard the flight was the Minister of Foreign Affairs, Geoffrey Onyeama, in company with a number of other senior Nigerian government officials and members of the organised private sector.

‘They were received at the Sangster International Airport, Montego Bay, by the Minister of Transportation of Jamaica and other top Jamaican government officials.

‘It is expected that the welcome development will deepen relations between the two countries in areas of tourism, education and economic activities, to mention a few,’ Nwonye stated.