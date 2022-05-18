The Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association (NBSA) and Japan-Africa Baseball & Softball Foundation (JABS), have agreed to sign MoU to develop Baseball and Softball in Nigeria, through the Nigeria Baseball Development Project for the period of 5 years.

In a press statement, the NBSA disclosed that the signing ceremony of the MoU will hold at the Baseball Park of the MKO Abiola Stadium Complex in Abuja, on May 20, 2022 and would be witnessed by the Japanese Ambassador to Nigeria, Nigeria High Commissioner to Japan and the Nigeria Olympic Committee. The Federal Ministry of Youths and Sports Development will also be in attendance.

According to the statement, the signing ceremony will be followed by a two-day Technical Seminar for Coaches and Game Masters, who will start up the developmental process for the baseball players.

“The initiator of the project, Japan-Africa Baseball and Softball Foundation working in partnership with the Nigeria Baseball and Softball Association will be driving this process over a period of five years, which is J-ABS first project in Nigeria,” the statement read.

“The aim of the project is to make Nigeria the power and pillar of baseball in Africa considering the exploits in sports, talents and resources available in the country. The two countries are ready to jointly identify, examine, and strive to strengthen and facilitate realisation of the goals.”