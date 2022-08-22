From Molly Kilete, Abuja

The National Security Adviser (NSA), Babagana Monguno, has announced Nigeria’s accession to the Budapest Convention on Cybercrime In its determination to fight cybercrime.

The NSA, who is also the Chairman of the Cybercrime Advisory Council, said this was a milestone in the fight against cybercrime.

Head, Strategic Communication, Office of the National Security Adviser, Zakari Usman, who made this known, in a statement, said Nigeria made the accession to the Convention on Cybercrime on 6 July 2022 to enhance international cooperation.

The statement revealed that the milestone was achieved after fulfilling the requirements after 5-year assiduous efforts by the Nigerian Government.

The statement reads: