The Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), yesterday, said Nigeria and Kenya were culpability in the rearrest and rendition of its leader, Nnamdi Kanu, to Abuja in June last year.

IPOB’s spokesman, Emma Powerful, who stated this in a statement flayed the government of Kenyan for yielding its international airport for the kidnapping of their leader who was travelling to the East African country with a British passport. He also called on the Department of State Services (DSS) to explain its involvement in Kanu’s rearrest.

“The global movement and family of IPOB under the command and leadership of our great leader, Kanu, wish to request world leaders, men and women of good conscience across the globe to ask the Nigeria and Kenya governments why they are yet to give any clarification on how our leader was abducted in Kenya and repatriated to Nigeria.

“Their inability to explain how our leader was abducted and repatriated to Nigeria has only confirmed their culpability in the whole saga no matter how clever they think they are in denying any involvement.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. Click Here Now .

“It’s a known rule that airports across the world are safe places for all law-abiding citizens. But Kenya has allowed its international airport to serve as an abduction ground for Nigerian government that kidnapped our leader who travelled to Kenya on British passport.

“This is nothing but travesty of justice should our leader be put on trial without first clarifications on his unlawful kidnap and rendition. DSS should explain its role in our leader’s abduction and rendition.

“IPOB will not relent in fighting this injustice against innocent citizens,” he said.