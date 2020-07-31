Film regulators from Nigeria and Kenya have advocated for a gradual reopening of cinemas in their countries.

In a statement issued by Ogbonna Onwumere, Zonal Coordinator, National Film and Video Censors Board, South South Zone, Port Harcourt, this came to light during a Zoom meeting held recently and attended by the Executive Director, National Film and Video Censors Board, Adedayo Thomas and his Kenyan counterpart, Dr. Ezekiel Mutua,

At the virtual meeting, both chief executives deliberated on the effects of COVID-19 pandemic on the film industry in their respective countries, including collaborations and contents harmonization in Africa.

They observed that COVID-19 has ravaged the film industry, with cinemas being most affected due to adherence to social distancing. Film production, they also noted, equally suffered a blow as big productions were halted due to the pandemic. The two regulatory authorities, therefore, urged their governments to give serious considerations to the reopening of cinemas, with full adherence to the COVID-19 protocols laid down by the World Health Organisation (WHO) and their respective countries.

According to Mutua, Kenya has recently witnessed auctioning of cinemas, resulting into huge job losses, making the government to roll out palliatives for the sector. On his part, Adedayo stated that the Nigerian government is already studying the recommendations of a private sector committee on palliatives for the industry. Consequently, the film regulators advocated the reopening of cinemas with all the protocols of social distancing, hand washing, use of sanitisers, and restrictions on snacks among others.