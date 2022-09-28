From Charity Nwakaudu, Abuja

The Beauty of Africa International Pageant (BAIP) has announced delegates to represent Nigeria, Kenya and Namibia at the 60th edition of the Miss International pageant world finals scheduled for Tuesday, 12 December in Tokyo, Japan.

Miss Kenya, Cindy Isendi, Miss Namibia, Erika Kazombaruru and Miss Nigeria, Precious Obisoso are previous winners of the Beauty of Africa International pageant.

As the franchise owner for Miss International in three African countries, the Baip organisation is overwhelmed with a general feeling of anticipation for the delegate to place and win the highly prestigious Crown for Africa.

In response to the challenge and preparation for the event, the president Baip, Engr Daniel Opuene noted during an interview that the organisation is mulling over the decision to be the first African pageant brand to send three delegates to an international contest.

“It’s a huge one, never seen before and I must say this has been a brainstorming moment for the organisation. However, we know we’ve had to prepare the delegates well and looking forward to the outcome, hopefully, one of them emerges as the grand queen. If possible have them placed first, second and third respectively (giggles),” he said.