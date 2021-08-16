From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The Presidential Steering Committee (PSC) on COVID-19 has kicked off the rollout of phase two of the coronavirus vaccination programme, involving the four million and eighty (4,000,080) Moderna vaccine doses donated by the US Government.

The Federal Government has warned against hoarding of the COVID-19 vaccines amidst the rising cases of the pandemic in the country.

It has also advised Nigerians to get vaccinated in their own interest else they won’t be able to travel the world without evidence of being fully vaccinated.

The phase two COVID-19 vaccination exercise, kick-started at the Federal Medical Centre, Jabi, Abuja was anchored by the National Primary Health Care Development Agency (NPHCDA).

The Moderna vaccines consignment, which was brought in through COVAX, the international aid initiative that seeks to ensure global access to vaccines, is part of the 500 million doses of vaccines the President of the United States of America, Joe Biden, promised to donate to the global fight against COVID-19 between now and the end of 2022.

The initiative is part of the collaboration between the African Vaccine Acquisition Trust (AVAT), COVAX, and the US Government, with the African Union Member States, set to receive about 25 million COVID-19 vaccine doses to enhance coverage across the continent, and vaccinate at least 60 per cent of the African population.

The National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) has granted emergency use authorisation for three COVID-19 vaccines – Moderna, AstraZeneca (from Korea) and Sputnik V.

The AstraZeneca approved is from Korea due to the stall in the procurement of AstraZeneca vaccine also known as Covishield, manufactured under licence by Serum Institute of India due to the COVID-19 pandemic in the country.

The NAFDAC had previously approved AstraZeneca (India), Pfizer BioNTech and Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccines, in February and May 2021, respectively.

Speaking at the kick-off of the ceremony, Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) and Chairman of the PSC, Mr Boss Mustapha, warned against hoarding COVID-19 vaccines, especially now that the number of cases of infection is soaring.

He also commended all Nigerians, especially those who have received their complete doses of the AstraZeneca vaccine during the first phase which closed in July.

‘As you are aware, the third wave with the Delta variant of the virus is here with us. This has resulted in the upsurge of COVID-19 cases in the last few weeks.

‘The arrival of the 4,000,080 doses of Moderna COVID-19 vaccine donated by the Government of the United States and the 177,600 doses of Johnson & Johnson vaccines out of the 29,850,000 doses the Federal Government has purchased through the Africa-Import-Export Bank and the African Union, is highly encouraging and motivating for us at the PSC,’ Mustapha said.

He assured that the Federal Government is committed to ensuring that Nigerians have unfettered access to COVID-19 vaccines as the country will continue to invest in and access safe and effective vaccines.

‘It is now the responsibility of every citizen to register and get vaccinated so that we can achieve our desired herd immunity of vaccinating at least 70 per cent of our eligible population,” Mustapha added.

He pledged that the PSC will continue to monitor with concern the increasing trend of COVID-19 cases in several countries with a special focus on those with a high incidence rate and widespread prevalence of variants of concern.

He said that while government deeply empathises with families who have lost loved ones to this virus and assures them that government will continue to do everything possible to minimise the surge of COVID-19 cases in Nigeria, citizens are strongly advised to minimize all non-essential international travels by land, air, or sea, at this time, specifically to countries that are showing a rising number of cases and deaths from COVID-19.

Mustapha stressed that ‘consequently, restrictions are placed on travellers from Brazil, India, South Africa and Turkey into Nigeria in line with our travel guidelines. Individuals, transporters, and airlines who flout the guidelines shall be sanctioned.

‘State governments are required to ensure all returning travellers from all countries adhere to the mandatory seven-day self-isolation period and the repeat of COVID-19 PCR test on the seventh day after arrival. Violators will also be sanctioned accordingly.

‘We all have a responsibility to safeguard the health of our people by ensuring that all eligible persons in our homes and communities get vaccinated with the COVID-19 vaccines while the government will continue to ensure the sustained availability of the vaccines,’ he said.

While saying that the onus is on eligible citizens to make the extra effort to access the vaccines and get vaccinated, Mustapha assured that the vaccines are safe and efficacious.

‘And it is our only hope out of this pandemic for now,’ he added.

The SGF warned that ‘very soon when the developed countries that are manufacturing these vaccines are able to vaccinate a substantial number of their population, vaccine mandate will become the norm all over the world. So, it is in your personal interest as a Nigerian when the vaccines are available for you to ensure you get vaccinated as soon as possible soon because very soon, you won’t able to travel the world unless you produce evidence as proof that you have been vaccinated.’

Mustapha also commended the NPHCDA and partners for the various initiatives they have introduced to address vaccine hesitancy which was one of the greatest challenges encountered during the first phase.

He urged all stakeholders to mobilise their community members, aged 18 years and above, especially the elderly, to get vaccinated against COVID-19 to stop the transmission of the virus as vaccination is pivotal to the efforts at containing the spread of the pandemic.