Uche Usim, Abuja

The Federal government’s efforts to deepen economic growth have received a boost as the Republic of Korea has pledged to sustain her robust collaboration with Nigeria on various fronts.

The Ambassador of the Republic of Korea, Mr. Lee In-tae, stated this in a goodwill message at the official opening of a seminar on the operations and regulations on derivatives market in Nigeria under the Knowledge Sharing Programme, KSP held at the head office of the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) in Abuja on Wednesday.

The KSP which is on “Capacity Building on Operation and Regulation of Financial Derivatives Markets in Nigeria” is based on the following areas: Development of Nigerian Derivatives Market, Operation, Surveillance, and Supervision on the Derivatives Market, Monitoring and Surveillance on Derivatives Market of Nigeria and Establishment of ICT infrastructure for Financial Derivatives Market.

The ambassador said the ceremony envisages the bright future that the two great nations will continue to build together, particularly in the area of economic and developmental cooperation. With that vision in mind, he said Korea has abundant developmental knowledge and experiences to share with Nigeria.

According to In-tae, “the knowledge-sharing programme represents what Korea has to offer the world. Once a poverty-stricken-country, the Korean people have built one of the most-thriving market economies. Korea now also boasts of being the 11th largest economic growth country in the world.

Through the KSP, Korea is going to share with Nigeria the recipes for the success of our derivatives market. Through this programme, I sincerely hope Nigeria will become the financial hub of the entire African continent, not just of West Africa. Through the KSP, Korea is now offering the secrets behind our success to Nigeria so as to walk together the paths toward greater prosperity, affluence, and success.

He expressed confidence that the launching of the first KSP project will serve as a cornerstone for the bolstered economic cooperation between the two countries in the future.

In her remarks, the acting Director-General of SEC, Mary Uduk, expressed appreciation to the government of the Republic of Korea on the programme, saying it will assist greatly in developing the derivatives market in Nigeria.

Uduk said the country would not have a viable derivatives market without building the capacity of the regulator and other stakeholders, adding that the KSP would provide an opportunity to further develop the capital market in Nigeria.

The acting DG also disclosed that the commission would welcome any collaboration with the Republic of Korea to drive to digitalise operations in the commission and the market.

‘The entire capital market is embracing financial technology and here at the SEC, we are working on automating our processes to improve our regulatory work and we are open to collaborations to make this happen,” she added.