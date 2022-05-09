From Tony John, Port Harcourt

Rivers State Governor Nyesom Wike said if there were a proper Commander-in-Chief, bandits and insurgent groups will not be allowed to drag the country down to the level of unrestrained killings of innocent Nigerians.

Governor Wike described a country going down to mean a place where hunger is not addressed, insecurity is allowed to fester, and marauding bandits killing Nigerians without restriction.

The Rivers State governor decried the Nigeria situation when he met with delegates of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) in Ekiti State on Monday, to solicit votes as he seeks to become the presidential flag bearer of the party.

“A proper Commander-in-Chief will never allow this country to go down like this. What am I doing with the service chiefs? Their business is to protect Nigeria and Nigerians.

“Look at our country, every day, the only project we get is people have died. The only project Nigeria continues to get is that 55 people have been killed in Zamfara yesterday.”

The presidential aspirant maintained that the All Progressives Congress-led federal government has failed in its primary responsibility to protect life and property, hence, has no business being in governance.

“First in the oath of office is the protection of life and property. Any government that cannot protect life and property then that you have no business to being governance and APC has no business to being governance.”

Governor Wike emphasised that what is happening in Nigeria is affecting everybody including Muslims, Christians, Northerners and Southerners alike.

The Rivers State governor said never had Nigerians been so divided as seen under the President Muhammadu Buhari-led administration.

Governor Wike described his quest to rescue Nigeria and ensure the safety of life and property under a proper Commander-in-Chief, as a mission to right the wrongs and give Nigerians back their country.

“Nobody can say what will happens in the next two minutes. As you’re going home now, you don’t know what will happen. Nigeria has come to that stage.

“Look at the hunger. Look at the poverty. This country requires a leader now that can confront the issues of insecurity.

“This country requires a leader that is very courageous. This country requires a leader that is fearless and I am that leader.

Governor Wike reiterated his resolve to form a government of national unity if he secures the presidential ticket of the PDP, contests the 2023 presidential election and wins resoundingly.

Speaking further, Governor Wike urged the delegates to consider him the most competent, courageous and fearless leader to vote for during the party’s primary on May 28 and 29.

He enjoined the PDP family in Ekiti State to continue to work in unity and assured them of his and Oyo State governor’s support at the next gubernatorial election in that State.

The governor of Oyo State, Oluseyi Makinde, said the South-West geopolitical zone will vote as a bloc during this month’s PDP national convention.

“The South-West zone, we will go in one direction. The South West zone will determine who is going to get the ticket of PDP. So, the delegates will have the heavy load of Abuja and by the grace of God we will deliver.”

Governor Makinde said the era when the South West was regarded as untrustworthy is over. He stressed that they will play a central role during the presidential primary and will also get a central benefit when Governor Wike wins the 2023 presidential election.

Similarly, the former governor of Ekiti State, Ayo Fayose, noted that the South West has suffered gross negligence under the APC administration.

“We are going to go to this convention united. Nobody in the south-west particularly in Ekiti will start going to one aspirant in the night.”

Former Gombe State Governor Dr Ibrahim Hassan Dankwambo said having worked with four Nigerian presidents, he is convinced that Governor Wike is the only aspirant with the resolve to tackle insecurity and other issues besetting the Nigerian state.

“He is a man that is a complete party man, a man that has worked for this party. Stood for this party when we had problems and never ran away.”