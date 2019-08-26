I met with an Indian friend sometime ago at Eko Hotel in Lagos. As we chatted over lunch, the man gave me a very insightful view of Nigeria. He told me that Nigeria is a society where the organised hardly succeed but the disorganised almost gets everything and gets away with everything.

Many years later, this observation still resonates in my mind. Nigeria indeed is a land of oddities, so profoundly confusing one can hardly fathom it.

In Nigeria, Saints become sinners and sinners become saints by merely changing political party toga. It is confusing how once hunted thieves have make the cabinet of our integrity government, where their prosecutors become their juniors ministers in the same ministries. That is why sometimes I laugh in Spanish. Some people would even rather not eat yam where it is harvested. They prefer to do so abroad regardless of the presence of queer wired individuals, laying ambush for their life?

Nigeria, a country of scammers and the scammed. It is very shameful that out of 80 fraudsters on the recent list released by FBI, 77 of them are Nigerians, no my tribesmen. Quite shameful!

But I tell you, the scam didn’t begin today. It started long ago from the very foundation of this country. Only that now it has become more difficult for sincere people to visit God’s own country or any country at all.

Sadly too, those that hoped for alternative travel documents via Biafra have also been scammed. That is how pig headed the seeming quest for Biafra independence has become. Those who were not there when a corpse was buried have begun exhuming it from the head. That is why no less a personality like Ike Ekweremadu, immediate past deputy senate president was assaulted in Germany by some misguided Igbo youths trumpeting Biafra. One wonders if there is a different Biafra because if it is the same Biafra that Ekweremadu had always spoken up for, even being in the forefront in the efforts that saw to the release of his new day nemesis and leader of Independent Independent of Biafra, IPOB, Nnamdi Kanu, from prison, then obviously something is wrong.

Of course, I admit to Ekweremadu’s wardrobe accident, donning attire with Nigeria’s coat of arms to an event he could easily have won his ‘is agu’. Nevertheless, IPOB went too far in attacking the lawmaker and even threatening other notable Igbo leaders. This IPOB craze must be tamed if it’s proscription by the government isn’t enough lesson yet.

It is quite sad that our people refuse to see a scammer when one is obvious. Surely, the dream Biafra is one dipped in reason and common sense where the Igbo shall stand tall and excel. If Biafra is all about intemperate crudity, abusive and uncouth tongue, I’m afraid it can NEVER berth because it shall be sabotaged from within.

One only hopes this dream is rescued from inevitable but avoidable irredeemable crash. The Good Book tells us to buy wisdom and sell it not. Kanu’s tactics show he may be at war with himself or pitting Biafrans against Biafrans. This repulsive gragra will not take Kanu and gang anywhere.

His haughty disposition to foisting on the Igbo the sole right to determine their fate in the Nigerian conundrum is unacceptable. Kanu needs to learn a few things from Chief Ralph Uwazurike whom he pillories after the man mistakenly brought him out from obscurity.

The disgraceful FBI list should be of concern to him if he is truly real and Igbocentric. It should worry him how Igbo youth of today go about their pursuit of wealth?

Criminality is being applauded like badge of honour. Politicians fleece the nation and still manage to get away with it, some get rewarded with seats in the nation’s law chamber where they sleep all through the few days they manage to show up at plenary. Old politicians we heard about in current affairs, as primary school pupils some forty odd years still, still occupy space, shutting out their grandchildren, who now take recourse to crime. Even younger politicians have been coopted into the booming corruption ring. Civil servants, public and private officers have learned to butter their bread through sleaze and graft, making the innocent look stupid among his peers. To make matters worse, these crooks are cerebrated by both society and even the church or mosques, where they are decorated with obnoxious titles. Just to be accepted, weak guys jump into boat of criminal acts, such as fraud, occult and ritual dealings.

A lot of these guys are encouraged by a dysfunctional society that gives premium to wealth without ascertaining its source. So, when they get abroad, instead of acquiring education or skill, they opt for the basest of options with super abundant wealth in mind, taking advantage of America’s liberal disposition and the gullible, reaping where they sowed not, only to splash it on prodigal, riotous lifestyle of binge and women.

Now ‘jungle don mature’ and baleful eyes of the world are focused on Nigeria. The Nigerian government should understand the wider implications of steps already lined up by America, especially as it affects Western Union remittances, which Diaspora Nigerians have used to cushion the rickety economy back home. Government must sanitise the Augean stable by making the country conducive for our youths such that nobody would even have reason to check out like Andrew. It should create jobs and empower the people. It must collaborate with foreign governments to deal with all manner of criminality, especially as it affects Nigerians. Any Nigerian convicted of crime outside the shores of Nigeria must be repatriated and slammed with double the sentence at home.

The Ekweremadu episode, in particular, is also a lesson that people are getting impatient with their leaders. Days are fast coming to an end when leaders run their country aground and then escape to havens abroad to enjoy their loot.

Nevertheless, ‘let the one who does wrong continue to do wrong; let the vile person continue to be vile; let the one who does right continue to do right; and let the holy person continue to be holy.

Look, I am coming soon! My reward is with me, and I will give to each person according to what they have done.”

–Revelations 22:11-12.

Whatever a man does, there is a corresponding reward when the Lord returns.