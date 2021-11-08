By Chinwendu Obienyi

Determined to tap into the many opportunities in the green and sustainable finance market, Nigeria through the FMDQ Securities Exchange, yesterday launched its first green exchange.

This is even as the FMDQ Group signed a partnership with the Luxembourg Green Exchange (LGX) to promote the dual listing of securities and spot lighting green and sustainable securities.

Delivering a keynote address at the launch of the exchange, the Governor, Lagos state, Mr Babajide Sanwo-Olu, noted that the launch of the green exchange is a step in the right direction for mainstreaming finance and development in Africa and is a huge win for Nigeria especially as it is happening in this period of COP26.

Sanwo-Olu who was represented by the Special Adviser on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and Investments in Lagos state, Solape Hammond, said the LGX which was the first green exchange, has since become to the world’s leading platform for sustainable securities issuing about 50 per cent of green securities in the total of 32 currencies.

“As of August 2020, the LGX displayed 796 green, social and sustainable securities totaling $356 billion and as the first exchange to be launch in Africa, we see the potential impact that the FMDQ green exchange can also have in solving our most pressing problems and we urge them to deliver no less than a similar level of leadership and a greater success story for the region. Nigeria has committed to the SDGs and the net zero agenda and rightly so because to achieve these lofty goals, funding is required”, He said.

The Governor however stated that public funding alone will not suffice and added that private capital needs to be mobilized to reach the objectives defined in the Paris climate agreement and the UNSDGs.

“The financial sector will therefore need to play a vital role in accelerating local market ability to provide the required support. It is just this opportunity that FMDQ green exchange is embracing and creating by expanding green blue sustainability funding options as alternative options of funding for projects and assets not just in Lagos but across the African region. The Lagos state government believes that the launch of the green exchange will open up options especially unlocking sustainable investment opportunities for investors”, Sanwo-Olu said.

Earlier in his opening remark, the Chief Executive Officer, FMDQ Group, Bola Onadele, said the group recognizes the imperative role it plays in the Nigerian financial market and the opportunities its business represent in its ability to promote sustainable economic growth and development and as such understands that the delivery of long term business success, value creation and prosperity is not only hinged on financial but also environment and social performance.

Onadele stated that the FMDQ green exchange which is Africa’s foremost green exchange will provide a one stop depository for all green and sustainable debt securities listed on FMDQ which will in turn afford issuers with increased visibility throughout the life of these securities via the publication of relevant information and data.

In a goodwill message, the Director General, Debt Management Office (DMO), Patience Oniha, stated that the current trend suggests that there will be an increase in the demand of funds to finance infrastructure projects and so as there is more awareness and more pressure on the government to look at those projects.

“It means we have to raise funds in our own case. Revenues will be there but we may also need to borrow to finance those projects and this means that we will be issuing securities that comply with those requirements. It means that our initial activity, the domestic green bond market, should increase.

While we have a total of N25.69 million outstanding, we still plan to be in the market sometime next year. Going forward, the FG would be an active issuer in the FMDQ green exchange and what we need to do is to do a lot of sensitization to make those projects approved and the funding arrangement”, Oniha said.

