From Romanus Ugwu, Abuja

Former Imo governor, Rochas Okorocha, has claimed that most people who aspire to lead Nigeria at every level only have ambition without requite vision.

Okorocha, who represents Imo West in the Senate, stated this when some youths visited him in his Abuja office. He said the absence of vision had been the major problem stagnating the country.

The ex-governor who said he had thrice contested primaries of three political parties for the post of president told the youths under the auspices of Forward with Anayo Rochas Okorocha (FOWARO 2023) that if eventually given the opportunity to lead the country, he would provide visionary leadership and opportunities that would bring out the full potential of youths.

Okorocha said the Presidency would not make him famous, as it would be a call for service.

“Anytime l see Nigerians come together, especially the youths, l get excited, l get emotional and l am deep with my thoughts because the Nigeria we are talking about starts and ends with the youths. We are a nation still struggling to be like other nations of the world and it has become a thing of concern that we are still talking about building a Nigeria at this time of our life. One of the things that is disturbing today is that our nation is described as the poverty capital in the world along with some of African countries. Our nation is going through the most difficult moment. It is either kidnapping or Boko Haram striking, and it is obvious that all is not well with our country and it pains me as a member of this generation.