Gyang Bere, Jos

The President of Nigeria Senate, Senator Ahmed Lawan, has urged religious leaders in the country to pray fervently for leaders in a position of authority to remain firm and focus on tackling current challenges in the country.

He noted that other countries of the world have passed through similar condition and expressed strong optimism that Nigeria will come out stronger and victorious.

The Senate President disclosed this on Monday during the funeral Mass of late Senator Ignatius Datong Longjan, who was representing Plateau South, held at St. Louis Catholic Church, Jos, Plateau State.

Sen. Lawan who was accompanied by Deputy Senate President, Sen. Obarisi Ovie Omo-Agege; Deputy Speaker, House of Representatives, Ahmed Idris Wase and Sen. Istifanus Gyang among others said the power of prayers can change many things positive in the country.

“Nigerian leaders need prayers to remain focused so that we have a country that all of us desire; prayer is very key and the power of prayers can change so many things. Some countries went through this kind of revolution and they are strong now, but I believe we will overcome the present challenges with God.”

Sen. Lawan described late Senator Longjan as an embodiment of humility, a lover of peace and someone who worked for peace not only in Plateau but Nigeria at large.

“Late Senator Longjan was humble, peaceful, loving, caring, someone who wanted peace in all areas, and was a man who wanted to see peace not only in Plateau State but Nigeria.

“We in the National Assembly, particularly in the Senate, will continue with these ideals that our late colleague, Senator Ignatius Longjan, lived and died for.

“We will always work for peace and ensure that the interest of Nigerians and their dignity are protected. This is what we are supposed to do as representatives of the people of Nigeria, and we will continue to do that.”

Plateau State governor and chairman of Northern Governors Forum, Barr Simon Lalong while eulogising the late senator said his death was a huge loss to Plateau State because of his immense contributions to national development.

“Senator Longjan throughout his lifetime demonstrated excellence, loyalty, patriotism, and candour as a career diplomat, deputy governor, senator representing Plateau South and chieftain of the APC among other positions he occupied.”

Lalong immortalised the late senator by naming the College of Art, Science and Remedial Studies Kurgwi after him.

Former governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang, whose deputy late Longjan was between 2011and 2015 described him as loyal and an embodiment of humility.

Late Longjan died on February 10, 2020, in a Turkish Hospital after a brief illness and was the deputy chairman Senate Committee on Foreign Affairs, member Senate Committee on Culture and Tourism among others.

Late Longjan left behind his wife, three children and grandchildren to mourn him.

Other senators: Senator Philip Aduda, Senator Rocha’s Okorocha, Senator ID Gyang, Senator Hezekiah Dimka, Hon Dachung Bagos, Hon Solomon Maren, Hon Beni Lar, traditional rulers among others were part of the dignitaries who attended the event.