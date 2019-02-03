From Jeff Amechi

Agbodo, Onitsha

The Nigerian Legion Corps of Commissionaires (COC) Anambra State command have called for synergy among law enforcement agents in maintaining peace, security of lives and property of citizens.

The Nigerian Legion COC State Commandant, Corp Commander Prince J.N Ogbonnia made the call during the passing out parade (P.O.P) of Batch ‘C’ cadet officers recently at the Chuba Ikpeazu stadium, Onitsha, Anambra State.

Prince Ogbonnia said that the Nigeria legion COC, which was founded in 1962 and operating under decree No. 37 has the objective of supporting the law enforcement agents in managing a safe environment.

He said that other objectives of Nigeria Legion COC was to provide public and private security services, traffic and crowd controls, fire disaster management, welfare to the families of fallen heroes.

“We liaise with other security agencies because a tree cannot make a forest. There must be synergy for us to achieve maximum security. Despite occasional misunderstandings, let us make progress like married couples”. Ogbonnia said.

The Anambra State Commissioner of Police, Garba Umar represented by DPO Fegge, Onitsha, CSP Rabiu Garba promised that the Police would work cordially with the Nigeria Legion COC in promoting crime prevention and security of citizens. Other service chiefs represented were, state Director Department of Security Service, the Controller Prisons, Sector commander, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps.