From Gyang Bere, Jos

Former Governor of Plateau State, Sen. Jonah David Jang has described the death of Lieutenant General Joshua Nimyel Dongonyaro, former Chief of Defence Staff as a great loss to Nigeria in the fights against insecurity.

Jang, in the statement on Thursday in Jos said the country would missed his wealth of experienced in the search for peace and unity.

“I received with deep sense of sorrow, the passing of my elder brother, former boss and senior colleague, Lieutenant General Joshua Nimyel Dogonyaro.

“The late Lt. General Dogonyaro was a brave, distinguished and accomplished officer whose military career was of first class ranking by all standards.”

Jang said Dongonyaro rose to the peak of his military career, serving as the Chief of Defence staff and as a member of the Armed Forces Ruling Council (AFRC) in the course of his career and service to the nation and humanity.

“As a senior Military Officer, his exploits in peacekeeping operations have left an indelible mark in the sands of time. As the Task Force Commander of a Peace-keeping force in Chad and later Commander of the ECOMOG in Liberia, the late Dogonyaro distinguished himself and displayed the professionalism for which the Nigerian Armed Forces is known.

“After retirement he continued to serve as a father and mentor to all military officers from his Plateau State and beyond, in addition to serving as a guide to those who joined politics, having risen to senior administrative positions in Nigeria, while in service.”

Jang said Dogonyaro was a very loyal, dedicated and committed Officer who spent his life in the service of Nigeria, Africa and as elder statesman to his people, the Taroh nation.

“The late Lt. General Dogonyaro was an accomplished officer and experienced leader, whose enormous contributions to the development of his people, Plateau State and the nation at large will forever be cherished and remembered. He lived an exemplary life worthy of emulation and the vacuum he left behind will be difficult to fill.

“He was indeed, a father, leader, mentor, support system and a peacemaker throughout his life. We will miss his love, care, wise counsel and the exemplary lifestyle which has remained a guiding light to many.”