Okwe Obi, Abuja

The Federal Government, has once again, reassured citizens that the country will never be number one in the world in terms of open defecation, saying that it is working assiduously to evade the tag.

This is even as the country is set to take over India in September this year.

But, Minister of Water Resources, Suleiman Adamu, who spoke at Stockholm, Sweden, on World Water Week, yesterday, said government had launched different campaign strategies to sensitise Nigerians on the dangers of practice.

In a statement signed by the Director, Press, Kenechukwu Offie, he said: “To start this process, the Federal Government had taken the initiative to immediately put in place interventions to end open defecation in our country. Following the visit of a Nigerian delegation to India to study the Swachh Bharat Mission earlier this year, we have established the Clean Nigeria: Use the Toilet Campaign. The goal is to end open defecation in Nigeria by 2025.”

“Upon the return of the President Buhari administration, two months ago, and my reappointment to the position of Minister of Water Resources, only last week, we have renewed our zeal to implement the National Action Plan and the priority actions and timeline for the emergency phase,” he said.