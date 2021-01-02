From Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam said with fervent prayers by the Saints Nigeria will overcome the security challenges and the deathly COVID-19 pandemic.

He commended the Nigeria Armed Forces for their gallantry efforts at combating the menace of insurgency, particularly in the North East and North West geo-political zones.

Rev. Pam, in his Year Message preach hope that the COVID-19 pandemic virus would be addressed globally this year.

He commended the Presidential Task Force on COVID 19 pandemic for their selfless and untiring efforts at mitigating the spread of the Virus in the country.

He urged Church leaders nation wide to work closely with the Government in addressing the current challenges to bring the dividends of democracy to the people.

He prayed that Nigeria would bounce back economically this year because the Lord rules in the affairs of this great nation.

Rev. Pam posited that Nigeria would continue to play a leading role in Africa and in Sub- Saharan Africa, considering its numerical strength and abundance natural endowment.

He tasked Nigerians to look up to God this year and pray for those in authority at all times so that they would be able to provide quality leadership for the nation.