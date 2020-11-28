The Gbong Gwon Jos, Jacob Buba Gyang, says Nigeria will soon overcome its current security, economic and political challenges.

Gyang made the assertion at the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST)’s Cultural Splendor with the traditional ruler in his palace on Thursday in Jos.

The theme of the weeklong long festival is: “COVID-19 and Cultural Dynamism”, with 24 states in attendance.

“Our insecurity, political and economic challenges, we shall all overcome them soon by the grace of God; but I appeal to Nigerians, don’t allow some people to lead us to destruction. I appeal to youths to respect themselves and bring their complaints to the fore politely; don’t let people use you to destroy our own country.

“In Plateau, we have our challenges, and we are not pretending over this. I plead that we should live together as fellow country members and leave befitting future for our children. Let us continue to pray for our brothers in the North Western part of the country that God will restore absolute peace there too,” he said.

The traditional ruler said the major cause of the nation’s problems was that Nigerians were gradually derailing from their cultures and traditions.

He urged Nigerians to uphold their individual cultures and promote them, even after the festival.

“We have forgotten our cultures and traditions, this is the cause of many problems facing us as a nation today. I appeal to Nigerians that at the end of this festival, don’t relent in showcasing your cultures, let us reflect our cultures in all we do. We have deceived ourselves so much in this country; we have unique cultures cutting across states. We have a lot of local delicacies that anyone will enjoy; we must bring ourselves together and promote every aspect of our culture,” Buba said.

He commended the Plateau government and the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC) for hosting the festival, saying it would change every negative narrative of the state.

“I appreciate NCAC for choosing Plateau to host this edition of NAFEST at this critical period when COVID-19 is ravaging the world,” the traditional ruler said.

Earlier, Otunba Segun Runsewe, Director-General, NCAC, commended the traditional ruler for his numerous contributions to the development of the country, especially in promoting culture.

Runsewe urged Nigerians to desist from imitating western culture and mode of dressing, but embrace African cultures to enliven them.

“I want to appreciate the Gbong Gwon Jos for his remarkable contributions to the growth of this nation and for not disconnecting from our history and cultures.

“I will advise everyone to stop imitating western cultures; the foreigners want to see our unique cultures, what we represent like our traditional attires, local cuisines among others,” he said.