Okwe Obi, Abuja

Former Minister of Science and Technology, Major-General Sam Momah, has predicted doom for Nigeria if the country is not urgently restructured.

The former military administrator explained that restructuring goes beyond the sharing of natural resources but empowerment of state governors to begin to look inwards to develop their states rather than running to Abuja at the end of every month to collect oil money.

Addressing newsmen yesterday in Abuja to mark his 77th birthday and the launch of his book titled, ‘Why We Must Restructure Nigeria Now’, he argued that the progress of the country rest on the shoulders of state governors and not the President.

Momah, noted that the outbreak of Coronavirus has ushered in negative restructuring as most people especially the youth will continue to suffer due to lack of viable employment.

He said: “Considering the shutting down of over 350 companies, worsening unemployment, widespread non-payment of salaries, hunger, abject poverty so bad that mothers sell their babies, increasing cases of suicide, sex-slave, rape, insecurity (in form of terrorism, militarism, kidnapping, armed robbery, farmers/herdsmen mayhem etc.), and the exponential spiraling of Nigeria’s USD 83.883bn public debt as at 30th October 2019.

“This is very disturbing because without unity nothing positive will take root. To reserve that trend Nigeria must undergo a total rebirth from her old ways and imbibe a reformist mindset that is imbued with human feeling and patriotic zeal to work in corporate synergy with all.

“Consequently, that fundamental, constitutional and reformist change Nigeria must undergo to enable her replace sharing mindset with productive mindset in order to excel is called restructuring.”

He maintained that the desire to write the book stemmed from the state of the nation and also “because restructuring has become a strategic national issues which has remained very controversial and misunderstood.”