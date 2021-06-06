From Gyang Bere, Jos

Executive Secretary Nigeria Christian Pilgrim Commission (NCPC), Rev. Yakubu Pam has expressed hope that Nigeria will survive the difficult times it is currently experiencing across different divides.

Rev. Pam disclosed this on Sunday during this year’s Democracy Day Thanksgiving Service, held at Plateau State Government House Chapel,

“No matter the situation we face as a nation today, Nigeria will still pass through it. We should not fear the future but have hope that we shall survive this difficult times.”

Pam, who preached on a topic, “Grace Is The Answer” took his scripture reading from the book of Mathew 26:36-46 said “the Gethsemane experience of Jesus” will see this country out of the woods.”

He said every being pass through three stages in life and said the first stage is “the wilderness experience where enemies fight us in the physical and friends turned to enemies”.

He said as a nation we are bound to “face the internal crisis and we must learn to fight the battle alone without external help.”

“The Gethsemane is the middle experience where no friend will come near. Nigeria is passing through this stage but assured “we will pass through it”.

“We are in a difficult time as a nation. We are passing through a lot but, grace is the answer as Nigeria will pass through this as we move ahead”.

He said “Nigeria today is in the process of getting over its problems. Paul cried of the thorn in the flesh but God said His grace was sufficient. We pass through a lot of battles, but we shall get over sooner than later”!

Rev. Pam said “it is never easy when you experience something alone. Don’t look up to anybody but keep hope alive. We must pass through this experience for a purpose as a nation”.

He said Nigeria will survive by the grace of God and a new Plateau will rise again. “Boko Haram and all other criminality will melt when they have the Cross experience.”