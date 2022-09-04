(NAN)

The Nigerian team on Saturday recorded their second consecutive defeat at the ongoing 2022 Under-19 Girls African Nations Volleyball Championship in Abuja.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that in their second match of the championship played at the Moshood Abiola National Stadium the Nigerian team lost 0-3 against Egypt.

They lost in the first set 22-25, 14-25 in the second set and 22-25 in the third set.

The Nigerian side had lost their opening game 1-3 to their Cameroonian counterparts.

Speaking after the match , Farida Kamel, a player from the Egyptian team, said they were prepared and determined to win the match.

“We have been training for this competition for the past two months. We were not ready to give Nigeria team a chance to win any set.

“This is because we are here to win this championship and to represent the continent at the World Cup next year,” she said.

NAN reports that Nigeria, Cameroon and Egypt are the countries participating in the 2022 Under-19 Girls African Nations Championship.

The championship which started on Thursday is expected to end on Tuesday.