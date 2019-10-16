Marcus Nkire

President, Kugbo International Market Traders Association(KIMTA) and CEO Prince Furniture and Interiors Nigeria Limited , Prince Emeka Egwuekwe ,has called on the government to facilitate furniture making with the provision of requisite machines to stem loses of up to $9bn incurred yearly through Furniture importation.

This came as he disclosed intentions to seek for financial solicitation for the expansion of the Kugbo Timber and Furniture market to adequately accommodate the teeming number of traders and apprentices in the market area.

Egwuekwe made the disclosure during a media briefing to unveil the certificate of registration given under the seal of the Coporate Affairs Commission (CAC) in Abuja, yesterday.

“Furniture making in Nigeria has gone beyond the local furniture production. I believe that we can compete with the likes of China and Italy if the government can provide the machines to match our skills, I know we will go places.”

We have Timber and yet we import NBF furnitures from China, a country that comes here in search of timber.

In monetary terms we lose close to $9bn yearly as a result of importing furniture we could otherwise be making.”

The occasion also marked a milestone following the resolution of a long standing internal crisis involving the Nyanya and Karu Furniture Makers Association’s (NKAFMAS) electoral dispute, the alpha union at the time.

With all unions now under the auspices of KIMTA, Egwuekwe made known his desire to move forward, assuring traders and heads of other subsidiary unions in attendance of incoming positive changes in the affairs of the market.

“By this time last year , we were locked in an intense political battle which had a negative impact on the internal and commercial exertions of the association. Thankfully, we have moved on from that now.

I hereby appeal to all traders in Kugbo market to give their support to this peace that we have achieved.

Right now, we are soliciting the for expansion of our market to accommodate all the traders and apprentices in the market.”