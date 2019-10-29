Nigerian has lost a medical icon following the passing away of foremost expert in oncology (cancer) Professor Aderemi Tajudeen Ajekigbe.

According to a source at College of Medicine, University of Lagos, (CMUL) Idia Araba, Professor Ajekigbe where he was taught and attained a colossal status, he passed away two days ago after a protracted illness.

Before he left the services of CMUL, he was the Head of Department of Radiotherapy and Oncology, and a consultant at University Teaching Hospital (LUTH), Idia Araba.

He yielded much of his life to the fight against cancer through teaching, research, and advocacy. As a committed academic, he was renowned for his work in the local and global space.