From Isaac Anumihe, Abuja

The Federal Government has bemoaned the dearth of indigenous engineering technicians and craftsmen in Nigeria, saying an estimated N900 billion is being lost annually to foreign engineering services.

In his address at the opening of the 29th Engineering Assembly, in Abuja, yesterday, President of Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN), Mr Ali Rabiu, lamented that dearth of indigenous engineering technicians and craftsmen in the country remained a major economic setback as the widening skills gap continues to trigger a huge capital flight with payment to expatriates to fill the lacuna at the detriment of the country.

“It was estimated that the country loses over N900 billion to foreign engineering technicians and craftsmen as the local built environment fails to generate the required manpower” he said.

According to him, more than 80 per cent of masons, carpenters, steel fabricators, plumbers, electricians, painters and tilers on construction sites are foreigners from neighbouring countries of Cameroon, Niger, Togo and Ghana.

Rabiu submitted that some people go as far as China to employ engineering technicians and craftsmen.

The skill gap, he said, has continued to widen due to retirements of aged engineering technicians without the younger generation being sufficiently groomed to take over from them.

“The situation is compounded by the absence of well-structured apprenticeship system for workmen in technical colleges whose products of engineering cadre are no more available,” he said.

In his remarks, Ebonyi State Governor, David Umahi, said that the cost of projects in Nigeria is highest in the world. In his opinion, the practice where a foreigner heads a construction site should be reviewed, pledging to champion the radicalisation move to ensure it si realised.

Also speaking at the forum, Senate President, Dr Ahmed Lawan, recalled that it was in an attempt to reduce projects costs in Nigeria, that former president, Olusegun Obasanjo, set up the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP).

He therefore urged Nigerian engineers to assist in checking rising cost of projects. Lawan who was represented by Senator Adamu Aliero, stated that the National Assembly passed passed a Local Content Bill as part of efforts to ensure that Nigerians are hired to handle projects. “Our engineers are the best in the world. I don’t see why they should be relegated to the background. It is left for us to take over the projects. Executive Order Number 5 is expected to give engineers what they want and that is to take over all engineering works in Nigeria,” he said.

