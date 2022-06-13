Nigeria has lost a great sports marketer and financier Noel Chukwuemeka Okorougo has passed on. He fought bravely but lost the battle with cancer in Switzerland last week, June 8, to be precise. He was 69.

His brother, Ujunwa Okorougo broke the sad news at the weekend. Shortly after the USA ‘94 World Cup where Nigeria emerged joint best entertaining team with Brazil and placed 5th in the world FIFA ranking, Noel marketed Nigeria to Nike who signed a huge contract as Nigeria’s kit sponsors.

The Nigeria Football Association then earned huge money from the contract. Supply of kits was tremendous and all Nigerian teams appeared in dazzling and flying colours in their matches especially at the Atlanta Olympic Games where the soccer team won gold.

Are you a Man 40 yrs and above? Do not miss the Vital Information, it goes off in 2 days! CLICH HERE to READ .

24 hours after Chioma Ajunwa won Nigeria first ever Olympic gold medal. Noel was behind the big friendly matches Nigeria played at the time.

Partner with me, let's get you making N500K to N500K a month! Skills open the doors to financial opportunities Click here to learn it .