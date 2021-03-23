Nigeria is believed to be losing over N800 billion monthly to lack of 24-hour seaport operation, according to Rev. Jonathan Nicole, president, Shippers Association in Lagos.

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo hand in May 2017, signed an executive order directing resumption of 24-hour operations at the Apapa Port and prohibiting touting in all seaports.

However, three years after the order, the nation was yet to witness the 24-hour operations in the seaports while agencies sacked from operating at the seaports have since returned to continue with their physical examination of cargoes.

The development prompted that Managing Director of the Nigerian Ports Authority, Ms Hadiza Bala-Usman, to accuse some Federal Government agencies operating at the ports of failing to comply with Prof Osinbajo’s directive and executive order.

According to Nicole, the Nigerian Customs Service (NCS) generated almost N26 billion daily in the past from seaports, but lamented that the figure has since dropped due to the various challenges at the port occasioned by the gridlock

“The port is money-spinning as payments are daily made to shipping companies, terminal operators, customs, transporters, Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDA’s) in the ports. “If one is bringing out 1,000 containers, add the customs duty, shipping and terminal charges, transportation and even under-the-table transactions, then you will understand how much is involved. “We need to put in place workable policies that cannot be thwarted,” he said.

The association’s president alleged that some unpatriotic Nigerians contravened the laws and policies because they want to make quick money

Nicole decried alleged refusal of some government agencies to key into the 24-hour port operation directive, describing it as unfortunate. On the continued presence of some MDAs in the ports, despite directive for them to withdraw, he said it was unfortunate that the MDAs failed to comply with governments’ directive. According to him, shippers are still present in the ports because they are the owners of cargoes and would be needed by customs in some situations.