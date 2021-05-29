From Olanrewaju Lawal, Birnin Kebbi

The Federal Government has asserted that the annual purple blotch fungal disease affecting onions in the country has created a demand deficit of 1.1million metric tonnes of the product, even as Nigeria is supposed to be harvesting 2.4 million metric tonnes to meet up demands.

Permanent Secretary, Federal Ministry of Agriculture and Rural Development, Mr Ernest Umakhihe, stated this at a two-day workshop on management of Onion Purple Blotch ‘ Dan- Zazzalau’ Fungal Disease’ organised by the ministry under Horticulture Programmes in Birnin Kebbi.

Umakhime, who was represented by an Acting Deputy Director in the ministry, Mrs Agbani Omotosho, explained that “it is however sad to note that though Nigeria, rated as a major producer of onions in Africa, contributes little to the export market largely due to produce quality resulting from poor management of pests and diseases, and use of pesticides causing food- borne illnesses.

“The national output as at 2018/2019 was 1.4 million metric tones, while national demand is 2.5 million metric tones, with demand gap of 1.1 million metric tones to be bridged by importation of onion and other products estimated at N3 million metric tone between 2015 and 2018. This is twice the country’s annual production; exerting enormous pressure on our foreign exchange earnings.”

Umakhime, emphasised that the workshop, among other strategies, was a key element in ensuring increase in agricultural productivity as a tool for developing the spice and vegetable industry in the country.

“This workshop is aimed at imparting the required knowledge and develop skills of our technical officers on various strategies and management practices for the control of onion purple blotch and other diseases with emphasis on the use of environmental friendly technology,” she said.