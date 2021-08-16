Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress ( APC) and former presidential candidate in 2019, Mr. Gbenga Olawepo-Hashim, said his death, Nigeria has lost a super technocrat and exceptional statesman.

In a condolence message in Abuja, yesterday, he described the late Joda as a great patriot who had contributed immensely to the growth and development of Nigeria from independence in 1960 till his death last Friday.

“Th late Ahmed Joda was a super technocrat, fondly remembered as one of “super permanent secretaries “during the military era, was chairman and board member of many ministries and parastatals and was part of history as head of the transition committee that led to the peaceful transition of power from Jonathan to Buhari.”

In his message entitled ‘Adieu Super Ahmed Joda’ the businessman and politician noted that “last weekend, Nigeria lost one of her most versatile bureaucrat, elder statesman Ahmed Joda,one of the well trained bureaucrats who held forte in the early seventies.

“Alongside his colleagues of that era including Chief Philip Asiodu , Alison Ayida, Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji, Alhaji Damcida etc, they were called super perm secs because of their enormous influence on government. These tribe of civil servants relatively had higher integrity and understood what it meant not to be self-conflicted, they kept a safe distance from being business men while in service. Nigeria got value for her infrastructural investment and oil revenue was comparatively better managed that the country was able to lend the IMF some money in 1974 according to Alhaji Abubakar Alhaji who was Perm secretary in 1974.”

Olawepo-Hashim condoled with President Buhari, the government and people of Adamawa State, Joda’s family, friends and associates.