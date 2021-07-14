From Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

President Muhammadu Buhari has said Nigerians should congratulate themselves for remaining one despite ongoing challenges that could have torn us apart.

A statement by Special Adviser to the President on Media and Publicity, Femi Adesina, said Buhari stated this when he received the report of the National Security Summit held on May 26, 2021by the House of Representatives. The report was submitted by a team of House members led by Speaker Femi Gbajabiamila.

Ahead of the 2023 general elections, the President urged leaders to respect the wishes of people and allow them “to choose who they like as their leaders, irrespective of political party or religion.”

He also restated his determination to serve the country to the best of his ability, recalling his visits to the 36 states during the campaign for 2019 elections.

“The number of people that turned out to see me, some waiting for 10 hours in the sun, was more than anyone could buy, or force. They just wanted to see who this Buhari was. People wonder why Nigerians accept me, despite not being rich. I wonder, too. I felt I just have to serve Nigeria and Nigerians to the best of my ability.”

Commending the 9th National Assembly for its cooperation with the executive, he said he tried very hard to get the 8th Assembly to do same for the sake of the country, “and I didn’t succeed much. But time has proved me right.”

Gbajabiamila thanked the President for endorsing the security summit conducted by the House, adding: “You were part of it from the beginning, and you were to have declared it open, if not for the exigencies of duty.”

He said the summit became imperative after lawmakers were bombarded daily by their constituents on the security challenges facing the country, “and motions after motions were moved by lawmakers.”

A committee of 50 lawmakers, across party, religious and ethnic lines, he said, was set up to plan the summit.

Gbajabiamila said the report was a product of inputs by traditional rulers, scholars, independent thinkers, and security chiefs, noting that it contains seven recommendations that require legislative action, and about 19 that would be implemented by the executive.

Speaking to State House Correspondents after the event, the speaker said the report suggested the creation of regional development commissions for all regions of the country and also proffered resolutions to military complexities.

“There are several recommendations; we’ve agreed to establish zonal commissions in all the zones like the North East Development Commission. We’ll have the South West, South-South, South East, North West, and that goes a long way in resolving issues, regional and zonal issues,” he said.

