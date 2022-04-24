Former Anambra State governor and presidential aspirant, Mr. Peter Obi, has said that the country would not be able to contain the implosion that would happen it was not urgently res- cued and turned back from the dangerous path she appears to be inexorably marching on.
Obi, therefore, urged all patriotic Nigerians to pray earnestly against the manifestation of that day of catastrophe.
Mr. Peter Obi spoke yesterday, in Abuja, when he met with the Forum of Past Ministers of Nigeria.
Addressing over 50 for- mer federal ministers, Obi said that the condition of Nigeria should agitate all men and women of goodwill that had the interest of the country at heart. To buttress the suffering and agony in the land, Obi said that all food items had doubled in their prices in the last year and wondered how Nigerians survive.
“Today, Nigerians spend over 100 per cent of their salaries on feeding, that they scarcely save for other exigencies. In addition, we painfully have over 90 Million Nigerians living under poverty and millions are jobless, especially youths in their productive years
Explaining further how the country has deteriorated, Obi said: “In 2014 unemployment rate was 10 per cent, it is now 33 per cent, which clearly shows that we are moving from worse to worst, or as some say, from ‘flying pan to fire.’ What is lamentable is that it is the same with all other indicators.” To make matters worse, Obi said, “In the midst of the suffering, Nigerians are confronted by the worsening security situation, erosion of those centripetal forces that should keep us together, as well as unbridled borrowing that will end up enslaving Nigerians.”
Leave a Reply