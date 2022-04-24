Explaining further how the country has deteriorated, Obi said: “In 2014 unemployment rate was 10 per cent, it is now 33 per cent, which clearly shows that we are moving from worse to worst, or as some say, from ‘flying pan to fire.’ What is lamentable is that it is the same with all other indicators.” To make matters worse, Obi said, “In the midst of the suffering, Nigerians are confronted by the worsening security situation, erosion of those centripetal forces that should keep us together, as well as unbridled borrowing that will end up enslaving Nigerians.”