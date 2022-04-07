From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Uchenna Anoruo on Tuesday raced to an early lead in the first round (leg13) of the Race to Nigeria Masters (Pro/Am) tournament in Owerri.

A total number of five players on Tuesday teed off course on the struggle to subdue the luscious Arsenal Golf Course.

Coming first place on the leaderboard with 1 over par (73) was Anoruo. He started his round with a bogey in 1st, 2nd hole, par in 3rd, 4th, 5th, bogey in 6th, par in 7th, birdie in hole 8 and eventually finished the front nine with a par to make 37.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

With a par in 10th, 11th, a birdie in hole 12th and the remaining holes on the back 9 being a par, saw him coming in with 36, finishing the round with 1 over par (73).

“I am very excited that after winning the last tournament I still feel the zeal to do more and I promise to outdo myself in subsequent rounds of this tournament to achieve success,” an elated Anoruo said.

In the second position with 4 scores different is David Ali, who played 5 over par (77). He played 5 bogeys, 3 birdies and 10 par.