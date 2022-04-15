From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Igbo Youth Mandate (IYM) has advised the Federal Government to use dialogue and political solution to effect the release of leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu, to douse the increasing security situations in the South East.

IYM, in a statement by its National President, Nnejiakolam Nneji, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt the same measures used by the late president, Musa Yar’Adu, and former president, Goodluck Jonathan, in resolving Niger Delta militancy for the IPOB’s agitations.

Nneji said: “The wave of insecurity in South East is increasing to an alarming rate. This is not unconnected with the continued detention of Kanu by the Federal Government. We call on President Buhari to see reasons to release him from detention unconditionally. This will reduce increasing tension and insecurity in South East.

“Dialogue and political solution are the best approach to resolve the issue of IPOB and their agitations. Nigerian government should understand that IPOB under Kanu is now a global issue and discuss. The use of coercion and government institutions to clamp down on IPOB agitators cannot bring lasting solution.

“With the growing support and sympathy IPOB movement is gaining in Nigeria and the international community, if peaceful approach is not adopted in resolving the crisis, the Federal Government maybe overwhelmed and find itself in a state of dilemma.”

Similarly, the group appealed to President Buhari to urge his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC), as well as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), to zone their presidential ticket to South East against the 2023 election.

“We appeal to our northern leaders and aspirants that are aspiring for president to see reasons to withdraw from the race in order to maintain the North and South political understanding that has been in place since 1999. As patriotic Nigerians, any meaningful thing that can enhance national integration, unity, stability and progress of Nigerian federation should supersede personal interest and ambition.”

