By Chukwuma Umeorah

As debates continue to trail the declaration of support for the presidential candidate of Labour Party (LP), Peter Obi, by the pan-Yoruba socio political group, Afenifere, its national caucus and executive committee member, Gboyega Adejumo, has said Nigeria may cease to exist if the South East is not included in the leadership structure of the country.

Speaking on a television programme monitored in Lagos, yesterday, Gboyga said the decision of the group to support Obi was driven by the will to uphold the values it stood for.

He noted that Afenifere since its inception had always stood for true federalism and balance and equity to ensure the unity of the country.

“We must make sure that for the continued existence of this cooperate Nigeria, everyone must have a sense of belonging, nobody should have a sense of entitlement. And when it has to come to power, every bloc must be given the opportunity to be able to present a candidate that would unify, signify and conform to the essence of federalism.”

Reacting to a question as to why it took so long to advocate a South East presidency, Gboyega replied: “The truth of the matter is that Afenifere has always spoken up, but perhaps in different forms and languages. Even when President Obasanjo was in power, we still demanded equity. We demanded for what the 1999 constitution lacked. We did not say that it was the Yoruba’s turn and then keep quiet. We forced the then President Obasanjo to embark upon the exercise of working on the constitution and making it truly federal.

“Again, in 2014, we were behind the idea of the CONFAB which was about balance, equity and making sure that every opportunity abounds to the federating units to present the best they have in offices. We have always spoken and will continue to speak as long as we remain Afenifere.”

He blamed the many challenges facing the country on politicians who pursue their personal interest s against ‘the interest of serving and making sure that we have a successful nation’. He said that the only interest Afeniufere has is the service of the nation not for personal interest or favoritism of a particular ethnic group. He reiterated the commitment of the group to fulfilling its mandate and playing its role in ensure an all-inclusive process of leadership for the peace and development of the country.