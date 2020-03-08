Gyang Bere, Jos

Minister of Science and Technology, Dr. Ogbonnaya Onu, yesterday, at the National Youth Summit of the Middle Belt Council held at Crest Hotel in Jos, said there were strong indications that Nigeria may record a breakthrough for the cure of Coronavirus and Lassa fever following a claim by four high profile scientists in the country on the discovery of what can lead to the cure of the deadly diseases.

Onu, who made the disclosure during an interview with Journalists, said former Chairman of Independent National Electoral Commission Prof. Maurice Iwu, a specialist in Pharmacognosy, also sent in a similar claim which was being verified.

He said the Ministry of Science and Technology had set up a committee drawn from Nigeria Academy of Science to verify the claims. According to him, Iwu’s claim had already been sent to the United States of America for proper verification.

His words: “Nigeria has intelligent people which can compete with their counterparts in any parts of the world. I think we have reached a stage that if Nigeria has a problem, we should look inward first before we turn outside. Let us explore what we have first. Right now, there are four scientists that claimed they have information that can lead to the cure of Coronavirus.

“We are not accepting the claims and information, we are in touch with Nigeria Academy of Science which has the best intellectual in science to look into the claims, subject them to scrutiny and analysis. The information on Coronavirus in particular is being scrutinized”.

The Minister enjoined the youth not to allow the hardship of the past to define their future.