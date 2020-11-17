Aare Onakakanfo of Yoruba land, Iba Gani Adams, has advised President Muhammadu Buhari to listen to the voices of prominent Nigerians seeking restructuring or risk being responsible for the imminent break-up of Nigeria.

Adams said with the present situation in the country, there were signals that Nigeria might not last beyond 2023.

At a special thanksgiving service held to celebrate his birthday in Lagos, at the Saviour’s Ministries C & S Worldwide, Cathedral National Headquarter, Alausa Ikeja, Adams reiterated the need for restructuring, lamenting that Nigeria is due for total overhaul.

He also blamed the sudden increase in the price of the Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) also known as petrol as wickedness of the leaders to the plights of Nigerians, saying suffering associated with increasing price of petrol was uncalled-for, describing it as an attempt to suffer the mass of the people.

“Nigerians are hungry and angry. We cannot continue like this. The pain is becoming too much. For instance, the #EndSARS struggle was a testimony of the protracted suffering of Nigerians, but the truth still remains that until we restructure this country by adopting the popular regionalism, we will continue to suffer and make no headway,” he said