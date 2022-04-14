From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The Igbo Youth Mandate (IYM) has expressed its fears following the rising global attention attracted by the leader of the Indigenous People of Biafra (IPOB), Nnamdi Kanu’s continued detention, warning that its consequences may overwhelm the country.

It advised the federal government to use dialogue and political solutions to effect his unconditional release which it also added will douse the increasing security situations in the South East.

IYM in a statement by its National President, Nnejiakolam Nneji, also urged President Muhammadu Buhari to adopt the same measures used by late Musa Yar’adu and Goodluck Jonathan in resolving Niger Delta militancy to agitations of IPOB.

‘The wave of insecurity in South East is increasing to an alarming rate. This is not unconnected with the continued detention of the IPOB leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu by the Federal Government of Nigeria. We call on President Mohammadu Buhari to see reasons to release Nnamdi Kalu from detention unconditionally. This will reduce increasing tension and Insecurity in the South East region,’ Nneji said.

‘Dialogue and a political solution is the best approach to resolve the issue of IPOB and their agitations. The Nigerian Government should understand that IPOB under Nnamdi Kanu is now a global issue and discuss it. The use of coercion and Government Institutions to clamp down on IPOB agitators cannot bring a lasting solution.

100% Natural Herbs to Finally End Premature Ejaculation, Weak Erection and Small Manhood. >>>Click Here for Details<<< .

‘With the growing support and sympathy IPOB movement is gaining in Nigeria and the International Community, if the peaceful approach is not adopted in resolving the crisis, Federal Government of Nigeria may be overwhelmed and find herself in a state of dilemma,’ Nneji lamented.

The group has appealed to President Buhari to implore his party, the All Progressives Congress (APC) as well as the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) to zone its presidential ticket to the South East against the 2023 election.

Premature Ejaculation & "Small Joystick" Resolved in 7Days... Click Here For Details .

According to him, the ceding of the presidency to a person of ‘South East extraction will certainly entrench stability, unity and national development in Nigeria. We call on our elder statesmen, opinion leaders, political leaders, all ethnic nationalities and patriotic Nigerians to totally support the making of a Nigerian president of South East extraction come 2023.

‘We appeal to our northern leaders and aspirants that are aspiring for the president to see reasons to withdraw from the race in other to maintain the north and south political understanding that has been in place since 1999. As patriotic Nigerians, any meaningful thing that can enhance national integration, unity, stability and progress of Nigerian federation should supersede personal interest and ambition,’ the release stated.