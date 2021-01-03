From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

The former military governor of Delta State, Air Commodore Luke Ochulor (rtd), has disclosed reasons why the Nigerian military cannot subdue the Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa Forest where it is assumed they operate from.

Ochulor said that the forest is very big and vast for the Nigerian military alone to attack their enemy.

“Bombing the place it’s like dropping a pin in an ocean, you just must have to know the exact location they are before carrying out your attack. If you think you have them cornered here, they escape through another outlet because the place is so big enough for them to operate from,” Ochulor said.

However, proffering solution on how to defeat the insurgents, the former military administrator advised that Nigeria would need the combined efforts of her neighbouring countries, acting simultaneously to subdue the Boko Haram sect.

“If they would make an impact, they would have to work together with their neighbours, such as Chad, Niger, Benin and others. With their cooperation, the battle will be almost a win for the country,” Ochulor advised.

Comparing his days as a senior military officer and the present day, with respect to safeguarding the country from terrorist security challenges witnessed in the country, Ochulor said: “There are different approaches to different issues, what is witnessed now was not rampant during our time.

“But if they embark on a series of training to brighten their knowledge, I think they can do better than they are doing presently,” Ochulor said.