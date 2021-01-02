From Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Former military governor of Delta State, Air commodore Luke Ochulor(rtd) has disclosed reasons why Nigeria military can not subdue the Boko Haram insurgents in Sambisa forest where it is assumed they operate from.

According to Ochulor, the forest is very big and verse for the Nigeria military alone to attack their enemy. “Bombing the place It’s like dropping a pin in an ocean, you just must have to know the exact location they are before carrying out your attack.

“If you think you have them cornered here, they escape through another outlet because the place is so big enough for them to operate from.” Ochulor said.

However, proffering solution to defeat the insurgents, the former military administrator advised that Nigeria will need the combine efforts of her neighbouring countries simultaneously to subdue the Boko Haram sects.

“If they would make any impact, they would have to work together with their neighbours, such as Chad, Niger, Benin and others. With their cooperation , the battle will be almost a win for the country.” Ochulor advised.

Speaking on his days as a military personnel and present day in safeguarding the country from such security challenges witnessed in the country, Ochulor said “their different approaches to different issues, what is witnessed now is not rampant during our time.

“But if they embark on series of training to brighten their knowledge I think they can do better than they are doing presently.” Ochulor said.