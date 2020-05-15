Stanley Uzoaru, Owerri

Nigeria monarchs under the umbrella of the National Association of Royal Fathers of Nigeria has thrown their weight behind the appointment of professor Ibrahim Gambari as the new Chief of Staff to President Muhammadu Buhari.

In a press statement by the association after an emergency meeting in Owerri yesterday and issued by the National President, Eze Thomas Obeiefule described his appointment as a consolatory and stabilising development in the nation’s polity.

While expressing their happiness and satisfaction by his appointment by President Buhari, the royal fathers noted that Gambari having being successful in his previous outings for the country and continent said no doubt that he will re-enact his achievements.

“According to the statement professor Gambari , a prince of the Gambari Royal Dynasty in Ilorin, Karl State had been maximally successful in service to Nigeria and humanity in general over key appointments.

“The new Chief of Staff is not only of a royal blood but also one that ranks among the eminent personalities of the world. He is a firebrand scholar of international repute and a brilliant diplomat”. Obiefule stated.

Meanwhile, the association has also congratulated the emir of Ilorin, Ibrahim Sulu Gambari for the opportunity given to Gambari dynasty to produce the president’s chief of staff.